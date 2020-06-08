Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SNBR. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Sleep Number from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.38.

Shares of SNBR opened at $39.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.20. Sleep Number has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $61.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.46.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.19 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.48% and a negative return on equity of 59.24%. Sleep Number’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robert Joseph Poirier sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $85,753.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 10,261 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 8,365 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth about $22,426,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth about $5,535,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 3,985.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 10,323 shares in the last quarter.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

