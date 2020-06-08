Slack (NYSE:WORK) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Slack (NYSE:WORK) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Slack from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stephens boosted their target price on Slack from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Slack in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Slack from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Slack from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.00.

WORK stock opened at $32.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.77. Slack has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.32 and a 200-day moving average of $25.17.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $201.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.12 million. Slack had a negative return on equity of 81.89% and a negative net margin of 87.91%. The business’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Slack will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $36,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 33,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $871,844.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 386,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,030,294.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,896,498 shares of company stock valued at $49,234,908 over the last ninety days. 26.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WORK. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Slack by 61.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,901,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,083,000 after buying an additional 21,959,800 shares during the period. AH Equity Partners I L.L.C. bought a new stake in Slack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,628,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Slack by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,336,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,370,000 after buying an additional 6,067,761 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Slack by 376.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,620,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,831,000 after buying an additional 5,231,846 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Growth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

