Slack (NYSE:WORK) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Slack (NYSE:WORK) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wedbush currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Slack from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Slack from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Slack in a report on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Slack from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Get Slack alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WORK opened at $32.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.17. Slack has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.77.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $201.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.12 million. Slack had a negative return on equity of 81.89% and a negative net margin of 87.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Slack will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Brandon Zell sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $47,323.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 172,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,537,804.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 33,623 shares of Slack stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $871,844.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 386,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,030,294.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,896,498 shares of company stock valued at $49,234,908. 26.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Slack by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Slack by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its position in Slack by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 30,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Slack in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Slack in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.