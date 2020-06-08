Slack (NYSE:WORK) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Slack (NYSE:WORK) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $25.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Slack from $23.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Slack in a report on Friday. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Slack from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Slack from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Slack from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.00.

WORK opened at $32.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.77. Slack has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.32 and its 200 day moving average is $25.17.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $201.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.12 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 87.91% and a negative return on equity of 81.89%. Slack’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew Braccia sold 184,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $7,381,770.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $59,070.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 44,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,997.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,896,498 shares of company stock valued at $49,234,908 in the last three months. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WORK. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Slack by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 339,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after buying an additional 92,176 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Slack by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slack in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Slack in the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

