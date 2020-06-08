Slack (NYSE:WORK) Given New $32.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Slack (NYSE:WORK) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WORK. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Slack in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Slack from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Slack from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Slack from $23.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NYSE:WORK opened at $32.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.17. Slack has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.77.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Slack had a negative net margin of 87.91% and a negative return on equity of 81.89%. The firm had revenue of $201.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.12 million. The business’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Slack news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $59,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 44,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,997.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Allen Shim sold 45,000 shares of Slack stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $1,174,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,575,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,896,498 shares of company stock worth $49,234,908. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Slack by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,901,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,083,000 after buying an additional 21,959,800 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Slack by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,474,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,789,000 after buying an additional 4,556,329 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Slack by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,518,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,423,000 after buying an additional 2,204,105 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Slack by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,336,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067,761 shares during the period. Finally, AH Equity Partners I L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Slack during the 4th quarter worth about $220,628,000. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

