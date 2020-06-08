SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Deutsche Bank

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SITC has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded SITE Centers from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SITE Centers from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.21.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITC stock opened at $8.83 on Friday. SITE Centers has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $15.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.09.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $114.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. SITE Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Dawn M. Sweeney acquired 20,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Makinen acquired 20,576 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $97,324.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,957 shares in the company, valued at $321,436.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 71,576 shares of company stock valued at $347,504 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in SITE Centers by 733.3% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SITE Centers by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in SITE Centers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in SITE Centers by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth $174,000.

About SITE Centers

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Read More: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.