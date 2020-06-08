Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SWIR. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Sierra Wireless from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Wireless from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Sierra Wireless from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.25.

NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $10.04 on Friday. Sierra Wireless has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $13.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.48.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $157.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.00 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWIR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 492.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 297,700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. 43.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

