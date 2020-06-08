Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Seritage Growth Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a sector perform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:SRG opened at $12.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $591.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.96. Seritage Growth Properties has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.55.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.32 million for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 46.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 6,428.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 3,445.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 24,335.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 206 wholly-owned properties and 26 joint venture properties totaling approximately 36.3 million square feet of space across 48 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

