Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Stake Boosted by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $924,570,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Sempra Energy by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,102,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,946,000 after purchasing an additional 621,114 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Sempra Energy by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,681,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,681,000 after purchasing an additional 595,314 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in Sempra Energy by 20,051.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 561,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,412,000 after purchasing an additional 558,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sempra Energy by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,767,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,723,000 after purchasing an additional 455,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

In other news, VP Dennis V. Arriola bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 44,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,512,099.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $135.47. 33,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,939. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.78. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $161.87. The firm has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

SRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cfra raised Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.47.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.