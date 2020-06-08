Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition (NASDAQ:ARYA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition (NASDAQ:ARYA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

About Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences and medical technology sectors in North America and Europe.

