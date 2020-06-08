SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $345.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

SBAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $361.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. New Street Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of SBA Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $273.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of SBA Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $303.88.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $297.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.54. The firm has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3,714.29 and a beta of 0.41. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $205.20 and a 1-year high of $323.02.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($3.22). SBA Communications had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

In other news, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 67,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.16, for a total value of $21,387,669.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,946,011.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 12,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $4,005,201.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,431,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 313,453 shares of company stock worth $95,373,290 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,730,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.