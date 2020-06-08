Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.31.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Shares of SASR stock opened at $29.16 on Thursday. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $38.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day moving average of $30.17.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.20 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 23.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

In other Sandy Spring Bancorp news, Director Mark C. Michael bought 1,300 shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela A. Little bought 3,580 shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.89 per share, for a total transaction of $71,206.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,094.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,880 shares of company stock worth $120,576 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. 56.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.