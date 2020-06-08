Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Upgraded at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SBH. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sally Beauty from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sally Beauty from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Sally Beauty stock opened at $15.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.42. Sally Beauty has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $21.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 491.27% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sally Beauty will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Sally Beauty news, Director Edward W. Rabin bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $35,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,559.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $43,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,523.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $115,605. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 951.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

