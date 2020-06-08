RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “RYB Education, Inc. provides educational services primarily in China. It offer training in subjects and languages, teacher recruitment, guidance, innovative learning, development of children, rating systems, parents consulting and other services. The Company operates kindergarten and pre-schools. RYB Education, Inc. is based in BEIJING, China. “

Shares of RYB Education stock opened at $3.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $90.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.37. RYB Education has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.93.

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $17.32 million during the quarter. RYB Education had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RYB Education will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RYB Education stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of RYB Education Inc – (NYSE:RYB) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.66% of RYB Education worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.44% of the company’s stock.

RYB Education Company Profile

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their families to promote children's development and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

