Rosenblatt Securities Begins Coverage on Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH)

Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SGH. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Smart Global in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Smart Global from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smart Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Smart Global from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Smart Global from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Smart Global has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.00.

SGH stock opened at $30.19 on Friday. Smart Global has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $39.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $724.35 million, a PE ratio of -377.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.71 million. Smart Global had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Smart Global will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 1.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Smart Global by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Smart Global by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Smart Global by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Smart Global by 68.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Smart Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

