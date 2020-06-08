Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Cut to “Neutral” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Rio Tinto from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Rio Tinto from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.50.
RIO stock opened at $56.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.72. The stock has a market cap of $70.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.66. Rio Tinto has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
Rio Tinto Company Profile
Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.
Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.