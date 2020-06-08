Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Cut to “Neutral” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Rio Tinto from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Rio Tinto from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.50.

RIO stock opened at $56.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.72. The stock has a market cap of $70.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.66. Rio Tinto has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 880,014 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,093,000 after purchasing an additional 47,094 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 281,817 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,839,000 after purchasing an additional 54,058 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,507 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the period. 7.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

