Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. DA Davidson lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.14.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Retail Opportunity Investments has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $19.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average is $13.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $74.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.06 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Eric S. Zorn bought 29,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.22 per share, with a total value of $268,412.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,182.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROIC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 44,497 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 240,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 23,497 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 660,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,656,000 after purchasing an additional 26,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 204,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 52,937 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

Featured Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.