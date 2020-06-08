Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Replimune Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on Replimune Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Replimune Group from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.06.

Shares of REPL stock opened at $23.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 3.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.06. Replimune Group has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 14.68 and a quick ratio of 14.68.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. Equities research analysts anticipate that Replimune Group will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,395,000. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in Replimune Group by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,309,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,136,000 after purchasing an additional 559,400 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 868,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,456,000 after purchasing an additional 440,000 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,980,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,716,000 after buying an additional 214,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Replimune Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,856,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

