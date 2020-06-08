Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Regions Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nomura Securities cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of RF opened at $13.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.68. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $17.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 9.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other Regions Financial news, Director Jose S. Suquet purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,286.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $51,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,990.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hyman Charles D boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 25,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 13,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 7.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

