Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.25 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Recro Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of pain in the post-operative setting. The company is developing intranasal formulation of Dexmedetomidine (Dex) for the treatment of post-operative pain and cancer breakthrough pain; sublingual formulation of Dex for the treatment of chronic pain; and Fadolmidine (Fado), a product candidate to treat post-operative pain and neuropathic pain. Recro Pharma, Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on REPH. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Recro Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Recro Pharma from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Recro Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Recro Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.75.

NASDAQ:REPH opened at $4.95 on Thursday. Recro Pharma has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $19.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average of $12.40. The firm has a market cap of $116.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.70.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $21.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 million. Recro Pharma had a negative return on equity of 15.25% and a negative net margin of 25.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Recro Pharma will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Geraldine Henwood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $657,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,014.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Recro Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Recro Pharma by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 53,720 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 31,934 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 16.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,593 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. Mak Capital One LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,173,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 17.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 349,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 51,400 shares during the period. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

