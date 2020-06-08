RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) VP Richard J. Edwards Sells 2,547 Shares

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) VP Richard J. Edwards sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $360,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL opened at $154.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.91. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.63 and a 1-year high of $185.05. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 1.27.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 4,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROLL shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on RBC Bearings from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised RBC Bearings from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub raised RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised RBC Bearings from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. RBC Bearings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.25.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

