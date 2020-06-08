Raymond James Raises Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target to $150.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CB has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chubb from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Chubb from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Chubb from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.87.

CB traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.87. The stock had a trading volume of 61,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,602,319. The company has a market capitalization of $63.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.72. Chubb has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Chubb’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,242.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Scully bought 9,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.40 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,035.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.5% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 814,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,938,000 after purchasing an additional 20,080 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth about $67,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Chubb by 24.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 322,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,978,000 after acquiring an additional 64,148 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Chubb by 4.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,526,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,467,000 after acquiring an additional 59,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 6.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

