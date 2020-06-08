RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of RADA Electronic Ind. in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RADA opened at $5.43 on Friday. RADA Electronic Ind. has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The stock has a market cap of $235.60 million, a P/E ratio of -135.75 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.98.

RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.07 million during the quarter. RADA Electronic Ind. had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RADA. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Ind. during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Ind. during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Ind. in the first quarter worth $41,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of RADA Electronic Ind. by 329.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 10,475 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its position in shares of RADA Electronic Ind. by 1,533.3% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

About RADA Electronic Ind.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. The company offers military avionics systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders with data transfer functions; high-rate data recorders for aircraft and airborne pods; video recorders and airborne data servers; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

