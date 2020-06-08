Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

QRTEA has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.20.

NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $9.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average is $7.79. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $14.63.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRTEA. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 18,887,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,308,000 after buying an additional 6,419,245 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,619,000. Abrams Bison Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,040,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,816,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

