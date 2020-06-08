QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 768,644 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.07% of QUALCOMM worth $51,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.23.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $130,807.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.56. The company had a trading volume of 170,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,355,346. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.06 and a 200-day moving average of $81.50. The firm has a market cap of $99.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

