Qbic Price Up 44.6% Over Last 7 Days (QBIC)

Qbic (CURRENCY:QBIC) traded 29.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Over the last week, Qbic has traded 44.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Qbic has a market cap of $1,814.95 and approximately $16.00 worth of Qbic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qbic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FUNCoin (FUNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ChainCoin (CHC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Kabberry Coin (KKC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UNCoin (UNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbic Profile

QBIC is a coin. Qbic’s total supply is 5,426,068 coins and its circulating supply is 4,684,176 coins. Qbic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoQbic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qbic’s official website is qbic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Québecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. It was launched in April 2014 and abandoned in the next few days. Over the past six weeks, the community of miners and investors have been coordinating a re-launch and preparing all the required pieces, including the removal of a 50% premine. The coin now has a 21M supply. “

Buying and Selling Qbic

Qbic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbic using one of the exchanges listed above.

