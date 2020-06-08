Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC reduced its position in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 85.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 534,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,115,000 after acquiring an additional 116,444 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $490,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. DOWLING & PARTN cut Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. B. Riley dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.71.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded up $3.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.69. 244,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,470,815. The stock has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Prudential Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $103.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.84.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.81 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.64%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

