PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its position in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,917,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,213,700 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in PROS were worth $59,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in PROS by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in PROS by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in PROS by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in PROS by 6.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in PROS by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,208 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 240,636 shares in the company, valued at $9,625,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,245 shares of company stock valued at $280,819. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRO traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,763. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $75.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.96 and a beta of 1.47.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23). PROS had a negative net margin of 28.75% and a negative return on equity of 32.79%. The business had revenue of $66.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PROS from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PROS from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of PROS from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PROS from $52.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. PROS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

