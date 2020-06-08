Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 949,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.16% of Progressive worth $70,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,305,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,123,848,000 after acquiring an additional 289,836 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Progressive by 4.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,296,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,351,031,000 after acquiring an additional 787,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,444,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $754,913,000 after acquiring an additional 114,039 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Progressive by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,424,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $754,628,000 after acquiring an additional 549,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,575,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $548,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $2,713,665.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,462 shares in the company, valued at $27,749,333.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,758.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,468 shares of company stock worth $5,315,306. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PGR. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. B. Riley cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

Shares of Progressive stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.69. 124,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,219,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.12. Progressive Corp has a 52-week low of $62.18 and a 52-week high of $84.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.51.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

