Primecap Management Co. CA Trims Position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its stake in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,860,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,760 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.07% of Sanofi worth $81,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 21,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 20,421,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.85, for a total transaction of $10,412,105,205.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Sanofi stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.49. 43,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,300,610. Sanofi SA has a 1 year low of $37.62 and a 1 year high of $51.84. The company has a market capitalization of $126.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

See Also: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.