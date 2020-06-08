Primecap Management Co. CA Takes $81.49 Million Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,131,440 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,486,000. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.49% of AMETEK as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 110,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,953,000 after purchasing an additional 21,042 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 307,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,143,000 after purchasing an additional 68,500 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 3,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 161.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 93,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 57,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 20,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen upgraded AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AMETEK from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Langenberg & Company lowered AMETEK to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.73.

Shares of AME traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.68. The stock had a trading volume of 28,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,486. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.69. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.82 and a twelve month high of $102.31. The firm has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.48%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $81,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,952.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

