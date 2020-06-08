Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 94,523 Shares of Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,564,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 94,523 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 13.42% of Epizyme worth $210,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Epizyme by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Epizyme by 20.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Epizyme by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Epizyme by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 23,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Epizyme by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPZM traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.32. The stock had a trading volume of 430,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,688. Epizyme Inc has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $27.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 14.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.50.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.23. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 67.19% and a negative net margin of 1,111.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Epizyme Inc will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPZM. ValuEngine raised Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays began coverage on Epizyme in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Epizyme currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

In related news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 3,285 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $50,194.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,493.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,740 shares of company stock valued at $72,427. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

