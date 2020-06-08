Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 788,669 Shares of Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its stake in shares of Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,647,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 788,669 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 12.21% of Stratasys worth $106,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 202,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSYS stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.58. The stock had a trading volume of 32,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,069. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.14. Stratasys Ltd has a one year low of $12.18 and a one year high of $30.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -33.54 and a beta of 1.56.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.14). Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $132.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SSYS. TheStreet downgraded Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Stratasys from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Stratasys from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Stratasys Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

