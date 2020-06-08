Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 50,300 Shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,758,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,300 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 2.49% of Jabil worth $92,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

JBL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Cfra lowered their target price on Jabil from $47.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on Jabil from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.38.

NYSE JBL traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.30. 17,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,730. Jabil Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $44.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. Jabil had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Jabil Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

