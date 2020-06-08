Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 312,570 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,469,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 312,570 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.21% of Paypal worth $236,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Paypal by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Paypal by 54.3% during the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paypal alerts:

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total transaction of $3,066,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,964,484.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $9,086,250 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective (up previously from $147.00) on shares of Paypal in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. DZ Bank cut shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Paypal in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $132.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.76.

Shares of PYPL traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $154.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,421,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,954,009. The firm has a market cap of $182.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.26, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.49 and a 200-day moving average of $115.28. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $159.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.