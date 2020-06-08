Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 301,000 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,103,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301,000 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $238,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $2,503,956,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,345,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,106,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562,103 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,954,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,372,000 after buying an additional 4,108,756 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 354.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,313,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,530,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,603 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.21.

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.50. 3,322,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,071,870. The company has a market capitalization of $207.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.50. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 47.01%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

