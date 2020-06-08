Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 2,512,300 Shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,350,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,512,300 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 2.71% of Chegg worth $119,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 700.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Chegg by 55.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Chegg in the first quarter worth $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chegg by 108.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Chegg by 69.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

In other Chegg news, Director John E. York sold 10,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $344,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,535 shares in the company, valued at $810,780.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Sarnoff sold 66,666 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $4,339,289.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,249,897.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,991 shares of company stock worth $14,723,741 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHGG. Raymond James upgraded Chegg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Northland Securities began coverage on Chegg in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. First Analysis upgraded Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chegg from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Chegg from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chegg currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.35.

Shares of Chegg stock traded down $2.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.00. 119,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,331,979. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -511.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Chegg Inc has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $67.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.23.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.48 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chegg Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

