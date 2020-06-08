Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 21,820 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 926,963 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 21,820 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.63% of Illumina worth $253,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.92, for a total value of $32,176.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,095.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,968,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,937 shares of company stock valued at $8,789,987. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ILMN stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $353.52. The company had a trading volume of 301,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $52.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.98. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.78 and a 1-year high of $380.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $330.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.57.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.92 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 26.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $370.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $298.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.24.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

