Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 21,515 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,515 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.74% of IDEX worth $77,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in IDEX by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,754,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 293,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen upgraded IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seaport Global Securities upgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on IDEX from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on IDEX from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.91.

In other news, Director William M. Cook sold 3,190 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $512,569.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,354.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 500 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total value of $77,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,760,339 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IEX stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $166.60. 10,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,654. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.61. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $104.56 and a 1-year high of $178.14. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $594.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

