Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 19,307 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,322,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,307 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Corteva were worth $54,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTVA. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 335.6% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. 78.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.32. 111,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,479,640. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.55. Corteva has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Corteva had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

