Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 1,828,376 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,385,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,828,376 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 3.53% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $237,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 350.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded up $2.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.99. 20,255,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,373,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $135.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.67 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.57.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald Thompson acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.24 per share, with a total value of $1,064,800.00. Company insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $130.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Argus downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.06.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.