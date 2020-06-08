Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 177,400 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,860,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 177,400 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 4.78% of Alaska Air Group worth $166,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 441.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 125.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

ALK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $84.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

NYSE:ALK traded up $5.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,171,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,806,606. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.52 and a 200-day moving average of $50.22.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.45. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.