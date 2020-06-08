Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 100,200 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,199,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 100,200 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 6.83% of Cerus worth $52,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cerus in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,248,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cerus by 502.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,479,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,016 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerus by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,765,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,778 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerus by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,765,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,778 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerus by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,503,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,143,000 after purchasing an additional 928,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cerus stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $5.94. The company had a trading volume of 385,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.27. Cerus Co. has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $6.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Cerus had a negative return on equity of 93.16% and a negative net margin of 90.97%. The firm had revenue of $18.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cerus from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub raised Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stephens dropped their price target on Cerus from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Cerus in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.06.

In other Cerus news, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 26,625 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $95,583.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,515.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 108,011 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $387,759.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,231 shares of company stock worth $984,952 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

