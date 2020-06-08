Primecap Management Co. CA Reduces Stock Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,168,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 278,616 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.05% of FormFactor worth $83,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 1.6% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 32,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 345,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,505,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 5,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $127,110.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,161.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,111 shares of company stock valued at $890,791. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FORM shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on FormFactor from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. DA Davidson raised FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Sidoti increased their price target on FormFactor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. FormFactor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

FormFactor stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,086. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.34 and a fifty-two week high of $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.21 and a beta of 1.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. FormFactor had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $160.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. FormFactor’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

