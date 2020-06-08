Primecap Management Co. CA Purchases 389,800 Shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 945.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389,800 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.65% of Burlington Stores worth $68,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 93,000.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 72.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 63.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 11,234 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 67,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,699,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $300,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,903,343.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BURL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $206.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Cowen cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $196.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $184.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Nomura upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.78.

BURL traded down $1.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $214.83. 18,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,379. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 313.12 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.22 and its 200 day moving average is $204.31. Burlington Stores Inc has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $250.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($4.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($3.53). The firm had revenue of $801.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.81 million. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The business’s revenue was down 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores Inc will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.