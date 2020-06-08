Primecap Management Co. CA Purchases 248,400 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 110.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,400 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.13% of Stryker worth $78,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $206.21. 22,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,009. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $77.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.26. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.23.

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 7,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.23, for a total transaction of $1,410,385.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,809.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total transaction of $37,202.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,289,772.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,319 shares of company stock valued at $3,857,831. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.