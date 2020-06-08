Primecap Management Co. CA Makes New Investment in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 321,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,891,000. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.15% of L3Harris at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on L3Harris from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.80.

Shares of LHX stock traded up $2.41 on Monday, reaching $207.28. 48,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,823. The stock has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 0.77. L3Harris has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.51.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 167.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

In related news, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,589,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

