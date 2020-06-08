Primecap Management Co. CA Lowers Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,668,600 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 160,300 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $57,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at $154,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Nomura cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.81.

CMCSA traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.50. 5,869,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,895,904. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.21. The company has a market capitalization of $191.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

