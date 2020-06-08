Primecap Management Co. CA Increases Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,665,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,840 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Textron were worth $177,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Textron by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Textron by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 953,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,548,000 after buying an additional 19,425 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Textron by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 473,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,128,000 after buying an additional 104,954 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Textron by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

TXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of Textron in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Textron has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.90.

Shares of NYSE TXT traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.70. 44,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,669,869. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.51 and its 200 day moving average is $37.53. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $54.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

