Primecap Management Co. CA Increases Stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 69.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,542,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,448,900 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 8.03% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $53,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RYTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

RYTM stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $20.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,395. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.33. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $25.84. The stock has a market cap of $895.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 15.14, a quick ratio of 15.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, Director Todd Foley sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $123,574.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,181 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,926. 9.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

